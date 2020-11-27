Atlanta Falcons Make Official Decision On RB Todd Gurley

Matt Ryan won’t have all his weapons at his disposal this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Friday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons ruled out Todd Gurley for their Week 12 matchup.

There was some belief around the NFL that Gurley could no longer be an effective running back. That narrative has been debunked this season, as he has 167 carries for 610 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Gurley is no longer the elite tailback he once was with the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s brought balance to the Falcons’ offense this season.

Unfortunately for Gurley, he won’t play this Sunday against the Raiders due to a knee injury. This is concerning because his explosiveness has taken a hit ever since his knees deteriorated a few seasons ago.

Filling in for Gurley this weekend is Brian Hill, who has 60 carries for 261 yards and a touchdown this year. He also has 16 receptions for 111 yards.

Gurley might not be the only playmaker to miss this Sunday’s game for the Falcons. Julio Jones has been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

This has already been a brutal season for the Falcons, and yet it somehow might get worse.

Atlanta currently sits in last place in the NFC South with a 3-7 record. We’ll find out soon enough if Raheem Morris can lead his players to an upset win over Las Vegas.