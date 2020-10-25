After a 1-5 start, Atlanta Falcons fans are scratching their heads and searching for answers for their beloved football team.

Atlanta’s management quickly started to implement changes. The organization fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after years of devastating season endings. Interim head coach Raheem Morris led the Falcons to a 40-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.

But NFL fans began to wonder if Atlanta’s key players would soon depart the disappointing team.

The short answer, is no.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Falcons won’t trade their veteran quarterback or star wide receiver before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

The news comes as a shock to some. Fans disappointed with the duos’ play, called for the organization to start a rebuild through young talent and draft picks.

According to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler, speculation that the players would be traded peaked just recently.

Ultimately, the expensive contracts of the two players would make it extremely difficult for Atlanta to shop around.

According to people around the league, the #Falcons could shop WR Julio Jones and QB Matt Ryan before the trade deadline, per @JFowlerESPN 😮https://t.co/F6B1y2zF6B pic.twitter.com/DTvIEJ8GWz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 20, 2020

Ryan, now 35 and a 13-year veteran, isn’t off to the smoothest start in 2020. Still, the four-time pro bowler has thrown for 11 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions and boasts a 65.2 completion percentage in the season’s early stages.

Jones, a two-time first team All Pro and seven-time pro bowler, has already missed two of the Falcons first six games. When available, the 31-year old is productive, but he’s started to show concerning signs of his age.

Regardless of the early season evaluations of the two players, Ryan and Jones are set to stay. With an interim head coach and a porous defense, Atlanta will need to buckle down if they hope to turn around their 2020 season.

The Falcons play Detroit a 1 p.m ET on Sunday.