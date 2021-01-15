Atlanta Falcons Announce Their New Head Coaching Hire

Arthur Smith is the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. The Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator was one of the most sought-after coaches in this hiring cycle.

We’re starting to see some of the major dominos in the NFL fall. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their guy, luring Urban Meyer out of retirement and into pro coaching for the first time. The New York Jets hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh filling the two jobs for the teams with the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This morning, it was reported that the Falcons had offered Arthur Smith. Obviously the Titans running game, led by running back Derrick Henry, is outstanding, but under Smith, Ryan Tannehill went from apparent first-round bust to one of the more efficient passers in the NFL.

We’ll see if he’s tasked with helping get 35-year old former MVP Matt Ryan back on track, or if the Falcons go in another direction at quarterback. The team has the No. 4 pick of a draft that could have five or six first-round quarterbacks, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank has been pretty honest about the future of the franchise potentially moving beyond the Matty Ice/Julio Jones era. Now, they have the leader to bring them into that next era.

We have agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become our next head coach. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2021

The Tennessee Titans finished 11-5 on the season, and fourth in the AFC, but fell to the Baltimore Ravens in last weekend’s Wild Card Round. Still, the offense made impressive strides this season.

From the Falcons:

Under Smith in 2020, the Titans offense finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and No. 2 overall in rushing yards per game (168.1) as Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 30.7 points per game.

Smith had been with the Titans in a litany of roles, dating back to 2011. He started as a defensive quality control coach that year, moving to the offensive side the following season, and then eventually working with tight ends and the offensive line, until he became offensive coordinator in 2019.

The 38-year old has had an impressive rise in the last few minutes. We’ll see if he can inject some life into an Atlanta Falcons franchise that has seemed snakebitten since losing the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots four years ago.

