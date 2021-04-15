The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Officially Release Young Running Back

Atlanta Falcons helmets sitting on the field.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It’s been a busy afternoon for the Atlanta Falcons. Shortly after the front office signed All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a one-year deal, it decided to part ways with a former fourth-round pick.

The Falcons have officially released running back Ito Smith. He’s been on the team since the 2018 season.

Smith, 25, showed a lot of promise in his rookie year, as he had 315 rushing yards, 152 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Smith was never able to sustain that production during his time in Atlanta. This past season, he appeared in 14 games and had just 343 scrimmage yards.

Atlanta’s backfield should look much different this year. Not only is Smith out of the picture, it doesn’t appear that general manager Terry Fontenot wants to re-sign Todd Gurley.

As of now, the top running back on the depth chart for the Falcons is Mike Davis. He did an admirable job filling in for Christian McCaffrey last season, as he had a career-high 1,015 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.

The Falcons could add a running back in this year’s draft, especially since head coach Arthur Smith loves to run the football. There are plenty of mid-round options out there, such as Michael Carter, Kenneth Gainwell, Chuba Hubbard and Trey Sermon.


