Atlanta Falcons Poach Top Coach From Rival For Defensive Coordinator

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Falcons' search for a defensive coordinator came to an end on Friday night. The franchise announced that Ryan Nielsen will lead that unit next season.

Nielsen has been with the Saints since 2017. He started off as a defensive line coach before eventually working his way up to co-defensive coordinator.

This past season, Nielsen shared defensive coordinator responsibilities with Kris Richard.

Not only are the Falcons improving their defense by hiring Nielsen, they're hurting their division rival in the process.

Since Nielsen was hired by the Saints in 2017, their defense has recorded 281 sacks. That's the second most in the league during that span.

At the very least, the Falcons should expect their defensive line to receive a boost this fall.

Nielsen will replace Dean Pees in Atlanta. The veteran coach announced his retirement following the Falcons' regular-season finale.

As for the Saints, they'll have to find a way to replace Nielsen. That won't be an easy task.