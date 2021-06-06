Look: Atlanta Falcons React To The Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans executed a blockbuster trade for longtime Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones on Sunday, bringing the 32-year-old’s tenure with the organization that drafted him to an end. He’ll leave Atlanta as the best pass-catcher in franchise history.

Since the Falcons drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Jones has proven to be one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, year in and year out. The former Alabama star made five All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls, while twice leading the NFL in receiving yards. Although Jones only played in one Super Bowl during his 10 seasons with the Falcons, he elevated the team’s offense to new heights alongside quarterback Matt Ryan.

To commemorate all that he accomplished in Atlanta, the Falcons released a Jones tribute video on Sunday soon after the trade. The montage featured some of the wide receiver’s best career moments and clearly showed how much he meant to the city over the course of the last decade.

Take a look, via the Falcons Twitter account:

Because of you, 11 will always mean more. pic.twitter.com/SJQaT4URNX — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 6, 2021

Jones will leave the Falcons as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. It’s unlikely that his records will get broken anytime soon.

Unfortunately, the cap-strapped Falcons needed to move on from Jones in order to usher in a new era for the organization. Trading their longtime wide receiver gives Atlanta some financial flexibility moving forward and gives the veteran wideout an opportunity to play for a franchise built to win next season.

At the age of 32, Jones will now join a Titans team with deep playoff potential. Alongside fellow Pro Bowler A.J. Brown and power running back Derrick Henry, Jones will have an opportunity to play for a contender before his record-breaking career comes to an end.