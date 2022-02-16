Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick.

Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have released outside linebacker Dante Fowler,” the team said in a short statement. Fowler came to Atlanta after a productive 2019 season with the Rams in which he accumulated 11.5 sacks.” “The Falcons signed Fowler to a three-year, $45 million contract in March 2020 in hopes that he would help jumpstart Atlanta’s pass rush. The season that followed was one that saw Fowler under perform from the year before.”

We have released Dante Fowler. https://t.co/5NjYFoOTDP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 16, 2022

Before the 2021 season kicked off, the Falcons asked Fowler to take a pay cut. While difficult, he obliged and accepted a deal offering more incentives instead.

“The decision was basically me understanding what happened last year,” Fowler said during training camp. “Showing that I’m willing and that I want to be here for a good amount of time. I felt like under the circumstances that we were in, I could do my part to help the team get better in any type of way. That’s the reason why I did it.”

Now he’ll be a free agent and can sign wherever he wants.

Where will he land next?