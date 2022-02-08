Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Considering Significant Trade

The Atlanta Falcons could be open for business this offseason. Well, sort of.

According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, the Falcons are “actively taking calls” on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. It’s unclear which teams have showed interest in the Clemson product.

“Falcons seem to be actively taking calls for DT Grady Jarrett and some I’ve spoken to believe he is being shopped,” Marino tweeted on Monday night.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, finished the 2021 season with 59 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Since he was drafted by the Falcons in 2015, Jarrett has compiled 359 tackles, 89 quarterback hits, 54 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

If the Falcons decide to move on from Jarrett this offseason, they’ll need to find a worthy replacement either in free agency or the draft.

Jarrett isn’t the only marquee player on the Falcons who has recently been mentioned in trade talks.

NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche stated in January that Calvin Ridley’s future with the Falcons might be up in the air.

“I’d think so,” Wyche said. “The fact that he and the team have been so quiet and he hasn’t surfaced, it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.”

Major changes could be on the way for the Falcons.