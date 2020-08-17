Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Cut Former SEC Quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly cut former LSU quarterback Danny Etling on Monday afternoon.

Etling was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. His only playing time with New England came in the 2018 preseason. His most memorable play came on an 86-yard touchdown run which stands as the longest quarterback run in Patriots’ preseason history.

The Falcons signed Etling to their practice squad for the 2019 season. He was called up for one week throughout the entire 17-week season. But it looks like his Falcons career has come to an end.

Atlanta reportedly cut the former LSU quarterback on Monday afternoon. It’ll be interesting to see where Etling goes from here.

Falcons released QB Danny Etling, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2020

Etling was a star in college. He spent his first two years at Purdue, where he passed for over 2,000 yards and 16 total touchdowns in 13 games over two years. Etling transferred to LSU following his sophomore year with the Boilermakers.

Etling had a breakout season with the Tigers in 2016, in which he threw for 2,123 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. In 2017, he tossed for 2,463 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. He’ll now be seeking out a new team to play for this upcoming season.

As for the Falcons, it’s a big year in Atlanta. The NFC South division got a whole lot tougher this off-season after the Buccaneers’ addition of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Matt Ryan will need to have one of his best years yet if the Falcons aim to make a playoff push.