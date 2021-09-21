Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Signing Veteran Punter

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing in some help at special teams, per a report.

The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, according to NFL insider Field Yates.

Colquitt, 39, had spent his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs up to this point. In 2020, the veteran punter had a net average of 38.1 yards per punt with eight landing within the 20-yard line.

Colquitt now heads to Atlanta to help out on special teams.

The Atlanta Falcons wanted a veteran presence at punter and they got it.

The Falcons released punter Cameron Nizialek following their Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He had an awful performance and Atlanta wasn’t willing to give him another chance.

“The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported after Sunday night’s loss to Tampa Bay that the Falcons would be bringing in punters, and holding tryouts for them this week,” the Falcons announced via the team’s website. “The news comes after Nizialek shanked two punts against the Buccaneers. The punting situation in Atlanta has been rocky throughout the last year. The Falcons drafted Sterling Hofrichter in 2020 but released him this August. The front office brought in Dom Maggio this offseason to compete with Hofrichter for the spot, but he was waived from the injured reserve list with a settlement at the beginning of the month. So, Nizialek won the job.”

Out goes Nizialek. In goes Colquitt. The Falcons are set at the punter position at the moment.