Atlanta Falcons Rookie CB Suspended 4 Games For PEDs

Atlanta Falcons helmets sitting on the field.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller capped off his first NFL season by drawing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Miller will miss the Falcons’ season finale on Sunday as well as the first three games of the 2020 season.

A fifth-round pick in April’s draft out of Washington, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Falcons this season. He recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery.

After starting the season 1-7, the Falcons have won five of their last seven games, including three in a row.

Atlanta will end its 2019 campaign against the 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay won the first matchup between the two teams, 35-22 on November 24.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

