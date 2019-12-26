Atlanta Falcons Rookie CB Suspended 4 Games For PEDs

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller capped off his first NFL season by drawing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Miller will miss the Falcons’ season finale on Sunday as well as the first three games of the 2020 season.

A fifth-round pick in April’s draft out of Washington, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Falcons this season. He recorded four tackles and a fumble recovery.

CB Jordan Miller has been suspended 4 games for breaking the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. https://t.co/piKf6uP7yW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 26, 2019

After starting the season 1-7, the Falcons have won five of their last seven games, including three in a row.

Atlanta will end its 2019 campaign against the 7-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay won the first matchup between the two teams, 35-22 on November 24.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.