Atlanta Falcons Officially Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

One of the best kick returners in the NFL has officially found a new home. Moments ago, Cordarrelle Patterson signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Patterson’s contract with the Falcons is a one-year, $3 million deal.

This is a really great contract for Atlanta because it’s adding another weapon to its roster without having to worry about long-term security.

Patterson, 30, has established himself as one of the most dangerous special teams players in the league. He’s been named an All-Pro four times in his career and has over 7,000 return yards.

Last season, Patterson had 35 kickoff returns for a league-leading 1,017 yards and a touchdown. His ability to just completely flip field position is a huge asset for whichever team he’s on.

While he’s primarily a kick returner, Patterson has proven that he can be productive in a limited role on offense.

During the 2020 season, Patterson had 21 receptions for 132 yards. He also had 64 carries for 232 yards and a touchdown.

It’ll be interesting to see if Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has a plan for Patterson on offense. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are going to command most defenses’ attention, so Patterson may have a few passes thrown his way this fall.