Breaking: Atlanta Falcons Star Is Out For The Offseason

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons will have to get through their offseason workout program without one of their top defensive players. On Thursday, head coach Arthur Smith announced that linebacker Deion Jones is out for the offseason.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones had offseason shoulder surgery.

Jones, 27, finished the 2021 season with 137 total tackles, six passes defended, two sacks and an interception.

With Jones out for the foreseeable future, Mykal Walker and Nick Kwiatkoski should receive an increase in reps during OTAs.

As for Jones' future with the Falcons, there's currently no timetable for his return.

There have been some rumblings about Jones' future in Atlanta over the past few days. However, it'll be tough for the Falcons to move a player with a $20 million cap hit.

The Falcons could potentially move on from Jones after the 2022 season while only taking on a $5.3 million dead cap charge.