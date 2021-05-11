There were plenty of rumors that the Atlanta Falcons could look to the future of the quarterback spot early in the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead, they did not draft a Matt Ryan successor in the first round, or at any point in the first round.

They made their big move at the position in free agency, adding Feleipe Franks as an undrafted free agent. The former Florida and Arkansas quarterback has reportedly impressed during his short stint with the team so far.

“Feleipe has a really unique skill set,” new Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He has a big arm. He’s a really athletic guy.

“He had traits that as an offensive staff we were excited about and we wanted to work with them. We were thrilled to get him in the undrafted process.”

New Falcons’ QB coach London is staunch supporter of Matt Ryan https://t.co/vzCNJHJy3Y — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) May 10, 2021

In his one year at Arkansas, Feleipe Franks completing over 68-percent of his throws for 2,107 yards in nine games. He had 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and averaged a hair under nine yards per attempt.

He is one of two new quarterback additions for the team, along with A.J. McCarron, who London praised for his experience and familiarity with a number of NFL systems.

Ultimately, the Atlanta Falcons remain Matt Ryan’s team, even with a new staff in place, helmed by first-year head coach Arthur Smith.

“We studied every drop-back pass, every play-action pass, everything that Matt did this past year,” said London, a former Dunwoody High standout who later played at Duke. “We thought as a staff that he was still performing at a high level. He could still do everything that was needed to do to run this this offense. I look forward to working with him. He has a very unique skill-set.”

The Falcons finished 4-12 in 2020.

