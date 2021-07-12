The Atlanta Falcons wasted little time releasing veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo following reports of an arrest for “indecent liberties with a child”. But Mingo’s lawyer wasted just as little time coming to defense of his client.

In a statement shared with ESPN, Mingo’s attorney Chris Lewis, admonished the Falcons for rushing to judgement by releasing him. He made it clear that the Mingo and his team say the troubling accusations being made against him are not true.

Lewis said that Mingo is cooperating with law enforcement and is committed to clearing his name. He expects that Mingo will be vindicated once “the truth comes to light.”

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“We are extremely disappointed in the Atlanta Falcons’ rush to judgment in terminating Barkevious info’s contract before gathering all of the relevant facts and prior to my client having his day in court. The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie. Barkevious knows it — so does his accuser. “Mr. Mingo appreciates that law enforcement officers have a tough job to do, and he is full committed to cooperating with the authorities to clear his name. As soon as Barkevious became aware of the arrest warrant, he immediately travelled to Texas to turn himself in and answer to the charge. Now, he is ready to prove his innocence. “Mr. Mingo understands the seriousness of an accusation like this and the immediate negative impact it can have on a person’s reputation, even where is zero evidence. But, he also knows the he will be fully vindicated and the truth comes to light. When that happens, the true motivation of the accuser will be clear and ambiguous.”

In eight NFL seasons, Barkevious Mingo has played in 126 games for six different teams. He has 255 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 38 QB hits, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 16 passes defended.

As a member of the New England Patriots in 2016, he played in all 16 regular season games en route to winning Super Bowl LI.

