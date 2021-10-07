Breaking: Calvin Ridley Is Not Playing This Weekend

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top offensive players against the New York Jets on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced just moments ago that Falcons wideout Calvin Ridely will not be playing on Sunday.

Ridely, 26, will not be traveling with the team or playing on Sunday because of personal matters. It’s unclear if this will be the only game he misses.

This is a big loss for an Atlanta team trying to win its second game of the season.

Calvin Ridley is off to a strong start this season and has helped fill the void left behind by superstar Julio Jones. He has 27 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown through four games.

With Ridley now out of the lineup this weekend, perhaps the Falcons will turn to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts more often than they have so far this season. The rookie out of Florida is off to a decent start this year, but has yet to really make headlines. He has 15 catches for 189 yards in four games.

The Falcons, meanwhile, still believe they’re capable of being a playoff team despite their 1-3 start. A win against the Jets on Sunday could jumpstart an impressive mid-season performance by them. Still, it’s tough to imagine the Falcons getting past the Buccaneers or Panthers in the NFC South.

