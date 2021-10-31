Breaking: Calvin Ridley Won’t Play On Sunday Afternoon

When the Atlanta Falcons take the field against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, Matt Ryan won’t have his top wide receiver alongside him.

According to multiple reports, All-Pro wideout Calvin Ridley is out for this afternoon’s game due to a personal matter. The Falcons did not disclose the nature of the 26-year-old’s absence, but he won’t be with the team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Sunday will mark the second time that Ridley has missed a game this year. He did not travel with the Falcons to London for their Week 5 match-up with the New York Jets, reportedly staying behind for a brief mental health break.

It’s unclear if Sunday’s absence is connected to the game that he missed earlier this season, but hopefully Ridley can get healthy and return to the team as soon as possible.

The news is a huge blow to the Falcons passing game considering Ridley’s reliable production during his years in Atlanta. He’s gotten off to a slower start, by his standards, in 2021 but has still managed to catch 31 passes for 281 yards and two scores in the five games that he’s played.

With Ridley out, the Falcons will turn to a committee of other pass-catchers to carry the load. Rookie breakout Kyle Pitts seems to finally be hitting his stride and should get some support from other skill players such as Cordarrelle Patterson and Russell Gage this afternoon.

The Falcons will take on the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.