Breaking: Falcons Announce Julio Jones’ Status vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons will have to face the Chicago Bears today without the services of star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, was officially announced as inactive moments ago. That means breakout star Calvin Ridley is officially the Falcons’ No. 1 wide receiver today.

Jones has caught 11 passes for 181 yards through Atlanta’s first two games, with most of that damage coming in a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His balky hamstring limited his output in last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Jones did some side work on Friday and was listed as a “game-time decision.” However, he’s going to have to sit this one out.

#Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is going to be inactive vs. the #Bears. Not quite ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

The Falcons, who are 0-2 and coming off a mind-boggling collapse of a loss in Week 2, will take on the 2-0 Bears at 1 p.m. ET. today from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FOX will broadcast the action.