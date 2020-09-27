The Spun

Breaking: Falcons Announce Julio Jones’ Status vs. Bears

Julio Jones wearing his helmet and visor during warmups.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons walks back to the line during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons will have to face the Chicago Bears today without the services of star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, was officially announced as inactive moments ago. That means breakout star Calvin Ridley is officially the Falcons’ No. 1 wide receiver today.

Jones has caught 11 passes for 181 yards through Atlanta’s first two games, with most of that damage coming in a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His balky hamstring limited his output in last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Jones did some side work on Friday and was listed as a “game-time decision.” However, he’s going to have to sit this one out.

The Falcons, who are 0-2 and coming off a mind-boggling collapse of a loss in Week 2, will take on the 2-0 Bears at 1 p.m. ET. today from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FOX will broadcast the action.


