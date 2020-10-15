Breaking: NFL Team Shutting Down Facility On Thursday Morning

Another week, another COVID-19 outbreak in the NFL. On Thursday morning, the Atlanta Falcons had to shut down their facility after multiple positive tests.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Falcons have four positive tests at this moment. The team is working hard to confirm that exact number.

Earlier this week, Atlanta placed second-round pick Marlon Davidson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fast forward to this Thursday, and now the franchise could be dealing with an outbreak.

Not all hope is lost for the Falcons though. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said the team could get back to work in the facility as soon as this afternoon, but that’s only if the additional positive result(s) this morning end up being false positives.

Falcons are shutting down their facility after multiple positive tests, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also provided some insight on this situation. He said the Falcons are working remotely this morning as they wait for the league to confirm the additional positive tests.

Additionally, the NFL has put its contact tracing protocols into effect.

The #Falcons are working remotely this morning, as @AdamSchefter reported. They had one confirmed positive test yesterday. The league is working to confirm one or more today while contact tracing. Normal procedure, like with the #Jets last week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2020

The Falcons are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. That game could be in jeopardy, especially if the team receives more positive tests in the coming days.

It’s also worth monitoring the Carolina Panthers over the next few days since they played the Falcons last Sunday.