Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Accused Of Fighting Cop

Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested on Saturday morning. According to reports, he allegedly fought the police.

The Atlanta Police Department pulled Batson over on Saturday morning for speeding and failing to stay in his lane. The police thought he was intoxicated before this situation turned physical.

An officer fired his gun during this altercation. Thankfully, no one was hit.

From ESPN:

During the altercation, according to police, the officer fired his gun, hitting no one, before Batson got back into his truck and drove away. Police say he crashed the truck, fled on foot and was found hiding by police and arrested.

Batson and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No charges against him were immediately available.

The Falcons have released a statement regarding this incident.

"We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies," the Falcons said. "We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time."

Batson is currently on the Falcons' practice squad. It's unlikely he plays on Sunday against the Cardinals.