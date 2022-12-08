Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward.

Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

The timing of this decision from the Falcons makes a lot of sense. Marcus Mariota has really struggled over the past few weeks. It also helps that they're currently enjoying their bye week.

Ridder will have ample time to prepare for a Week 15 showdown with the Saints.

In the preseason, Ridder had 431 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

If Ridder performs well during the final stretch of the season, he could potentially be the Falcons' full-time starter.

Mariota, meanwhile, will have to patiently wait for another opportunity. He's completing 61.3 percent of his passes this year for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Although the Falcons are just 5-8, they remain in the playoff picture because the NFC South has been so putrid this season.