Calvin Ridley Has 1 Clear Goal For The 2020 NFL Season

Calvin Ridley’s first two seasons for the Atlanta Falcons have been pretty solid. But he wants to be more than solid in 2020 and beyond.

Ridley recently stated that he has a clear goal for his third NFL season. When asked about his expectations for 2020, he declared in four words, “I should be elite.”

It’s a bold goal to be sure, and one that requires him reaching a similar level as teammate Julio Jones, who is already considered one of the best in the game. Ridley has finished behind Jones in receptions and yards over his first two seasons.

But Ridley is still putting up very good numbers for a team’s second-best wide receiver. He’s recorded over 60 catches, 800 yards and seven touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. To date he has 127 catches for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Fortunately, he has supporters in the locker room who believe he’s already there. In a recent interview, Falcons QB Matt Ryan declared that’s elite right now.

Via ESPN:

“…I think the people who know, the people who have to play against Calvin or try to guard him in man-to-man coverage, know he is elite. He’s exceptional. He’s really, really good.”

The Falcons took Ridley No. 26 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. If he can improve even a little bit in 2020, Ridley will be well on his way to becoming that kind of elite wideout he wants to be.

Will Calvin Ridley take that next step and become an elite receiver in 2020? What kind of numbers can he put up this coming season?