Calvin Ridley Has 1-Word Response To NFL Analyst’s Claim

Nearing the end of his third full season, Calvin Ridley has established himself as one of the better young wideouts in the NFL, even if Ridley is a tad old (he turned 26 last week) for only being in his third year.

While Ridley has been having a career-best season with the Atlanta Falcons, D.J. Moore is doing the same for the Carolina Panthers. Moore’s reception numbers have gone down, but he’s averaging five yards more per catch than he did in 2019, and has matched his previous high of four touchdown receptions.

Moore and Ridley were both first-round picks in 2018, and they’ve proven to be worth the investment to their respective teams. Which guy is better? Well, Ridley wants people to know he is.

Fantasy Lab’s Matthew Freedman posted a tweet today comparing the third-year stars, illustrating how similar some of their stats are. Given the fact Moore is more than two years younger, Freedman thinks the Panther playmaker has a case for being the better player.

Ridley disagrees, and he made his feelings known on Twitter.

No — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) December 24, 2020

Tell us how you really feel, Calvin. Can’t fault a guy for being confident in his abilities.

It can be debated which of these two receivers you’d rather have, but what can’t be argued is the impact they each have had since entering the league.