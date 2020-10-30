Despite picking up their second win last night, a dismal 2020 season for the Atlanta Falcons continues.

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley left the game and did not return after sustaining a foot injury in the first half of Atlanta’s 25-17 win against the Carolina Panthers.

But according to head coach Raheem Morris, the injury might not sideline him for long.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that early X-rays taken on Ridley’s foot late last night came back negative. The third-year wide receiver is due for an MRI on Friday to determine the medical plan moving forward.

X-Rays were negative last night on Calvin Ridley’s foot, I’m told, which added some optimism. But he’ll have an MRI to determine his next few weeks https://t.co/TcK3VuUtRj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020

While early indications seem positive, Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense will likely be without one of their best threats for a little while. The former Alabama wideout is on pace for the best season of his career so far in 2020. Through 8 games, he’s hauled in 43 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

Even without Ridley, there’s no need to panic. Atlanta still boasts one of the best wide receivers in the league with veteran Julio Jones. Young targets like Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus have proven themselves as viable NFL players. Tight end Hayden Hurt has also filled the void left by Austin Hooper and proved to be a favorite of Ryan’s.

Still, the team’s defense continues to let down the Atlanta fanbase. After multiple 4th quarter blown leads in 2020, the Falcons finally held off their NFC South opponents on Thursday night to move to 2-6.

With or without Ridley, Atlanta returns to action on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. against Denver.