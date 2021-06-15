The Atlanta Falcons’ passing attack might take a slight hit this season since Julio Jones is no longer on the roster. But make no mistake, Calvin Ridley has what it takes to shoulder the load.

Ridley had a breakout season in 2020, hauling in 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He was Atlanta’s best wideout last fall by a wide margin.

Now that Jones is out of the picture, the pressure will be on Ridley to lead the Falcons’ receiving corps. Although that might be a tall task for a lot of receivers, Ridley admit that he’s not fazed by it.

“I played with Julio, Mohamed Sanu, since Day 1, those guys, I feel like I’ve been moving toward that way of I can do it by myself,” Ridley said, via ESPN. “Obviously I’m not by myself, we have other players who are really good, but I feel like I’ve been ready and I just needed an opportunity to get in those positions.”

Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley says he feels no pressure to replace traded Julio Jones https://t.co/GptJuYdEXx — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 15, 2021

Ridley had three years to learn how Jones handles himself on and off the field. It’s pretty evident that he didn’t squander all those learning experiences.

As for what’s to come for Ridley, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters that he’s been impressed with the All-Pro wideout’s work in camp thus far.

“He had a really productive year. Calvin has been a really good player here so far,” Smith said. “Best days are hopefully ahead of him. I’ve been impressed with Calvin, both the person and the player. I’m excited to get to work with him.” Do you think Ridley will another big year for the Falcons?