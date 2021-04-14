Cordarrelle Patterson Is Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing

Despite back-to-back All-Pro seasons with the Chicago Bears, Cordarrelle Patterson is still looking for a team to call home in 2020. But one NFL insider is indicating that he may not be for long.

According to Mike Garafolo, Patterson is visiting the Atlanta Falcons this week. But it’s more than just a social call – the two sides are expected to reach terms on a deal soon.

Cordarrelle Patterson led the NFL with 35 kick returns for 1,017 yards and a dazzling 104-yard return against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. He’s scored a touchdown on kickoff returns in six of his eight seasons, bringing his career total to eight.

On offense, Patterson’s contributions were decent. He had 85 touches for 364 yards and one touchdown, split between the pass and run game.

Veteran WR/returner Cordarrelle Patterson is visiting the #Falcons, sources say. The expectation is the sides will have a deal soon. So some sweet SkyCam angles coming your way in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QDfg4zANqj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2021

Cordarrelle Patterson would certainly be an upgrade over last year’s Falcons’ return unit. Last year’s starting returner, Brandon Powell, averaged under 21 yards per kick return.

Patterson, by contrast, averaged over 29 yards per return. For an Atlanta team that finished in the bottom-half of the the league in terms of starting field position, an upgrade in the kickoff game would be a massive boost.

In eight NFL seasons, Patterson has made four Pro Bowls and earned six All-Pro selections. He was voted to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a kick returner and is tied for the all-time record in kick return touchdowns with eight.

Now it appears he’s taking his talents to Atlanta.

Will Cordarrelle Patterson be an impact player for the Falcons?