Falcons Insider Addresses The Dan Quinn Firing Speculation

All the Atlanta fans begging for their team to fire head coach Dan Quinn will have to wait a little bit longer. Despite an 0-4 start to the season, the Falcons don’t appear ready to make a coaching change.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, there is no indication at this time that Quinn will get fired today by the Falcons.

Injuries have undoubtedly hurt the Falcons this year, but the real issue is their inability to maintain a major lead. To be honest, Atlanta should be 2-2 through the first quarter of the season.

The team’s losses to the Bears and Cowboys were inexcusable. In fact, the Falcons became the first team in NFL history to go back-to-back games in which they had a 15+ point fourth-quarter lead and lost.

Perhaps the only thing going for Quinn is that his team didn’t blow a lead to Green Bay last night. That’s actually because his team never had the lead.

Quinn owns a 43-40 record through six years in Atlanta. His best season came back in 2016, when he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a soft spot for Quinn, but eventually he’ll have to cut the cord.

Atlanta will try to earn its first win of the 2020 season this weekend against Carolina.