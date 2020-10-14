Dan Quinn Sends Letter To Atlanta After Being Fired By Falcons

Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn penned a classy send-off letter to the city of Atlanta today, two days after being fired.

Quinn had been the Falcons’ head coach since 2015, and led the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in his second season. However, things had been trending downward ever since that game.

The Falcons made the playoffs again in 2017, but went 7-9 in each of the last two seasons. After starting 0-5 this year, Quinn was fired.

Despite the disappointing end to his tenure, Quinn expressed gratitude to the franchise and its fans for giving him an opportunity.

“Finally, to the people of Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere, I can’t thank you enough for making this Jersey boy feel right at home,” Quinn said. “I know there are great things ahead for this team and I’ll continue to rook like hell for them, and for you. I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve.”

A letter from Dan Quinn to the city of Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2QSoHtbDxI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 14, 2020

Given Quinn’s resume as a defensive coordinator and track record of success in that role, it wouldn’t surprise us to see him somewhere in that capacity in 2021.

Wherever he goes, he seems like the type of guy who is easy to root for.