Dan Quinn Sums Up The Atlanta Falcons’ 0-4 Start

Dan Quinn’s seat is getting scorching hot. The Atlanta Falcons are off to an 0-4 start, which isn’t what Quinn was expecting during pre-season. The Falcons head coach can’t seem to figure out what’s wrong with the team.

It’s not like the Falcons haven’t been competitive. Two of their losses – to the Bears and Cowboys – have come by a combined five points. Their remaining two losses came against two of the NFC’s best teams in Green Bay and Seattle. But there seems to be a trend to Quinn-coached teams.

The Falcons head coach is prone to allowing historic comebacks. It happened several years ago when Tom Brady and the Patriots mounted a comeback for the ages in Super Bowl LI. A similar outcome occurred this season when the Cowboys came back from a 20-point deficit to stun the Falcons 40-39 in Week 2 of this season.

There isn’t an easy answer when it comes to Atlanta’s problems this season. In fact, Quinn can’t even figure out what’s going wrong for his team.

“Knowing where we are at, it’s certainly not the start that any of us envisioned or wanted,” Quinn said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s confusing. It’s frustrating for everybody, but I also told them that it’s the people inside the locker room that get to fix that, that get to change it.”

Confusing seems to be the general theme surrounding this Falcons team.

On paper, Atlanta should be one of the top five teams in the NFC. But that hasn’t translated to on-field success – which spells trouble for Quinn and his staff.

If the Falcons head coach hopes to keep his job a bit longer, an NFC South Division game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday is a must-win.