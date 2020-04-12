Several notable Atlanta Falcons players wore the No. 21 jersey before Todd Gurley was given it last week. But none are more famous than Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders.

Considered one of the best players – if not the best – in Falcons history, some Atlanta fans are upset that any player has worn the number since Deion left the team. There was added controversy when Gurley told an Atlanta radio station that Sanders even told him not to wear the number.

This naturally got some people upset that Gurley would be going against Deion’s wishes. So Deion decided to weigh in on the matter in a response to a recent Twitter conversation.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Deion said that he doesn’t consider the number such a big deal. He explained that telling Gurley that he couldn’t wear No. 21 was a joke.

Deion made it clear that he respects Todd Gurley as a player and believes that he will “represent it right.” He concluded by declaring, “A number didn’t make Prime, Prime made the number.”

Thank u for your love but it ain’t that deep to me. I was joking with @TG3II I love that youngsta and proud that he will represent it right. I love these kids that play today and wish them all well. “A NUMBER DIDN’T MAKE PRIME PRIME MADE THE NUMBER. #Truth Man they have a DEION https://t.co/nn2ZN4HvYs — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 12, 2020

Gurley signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Falcons last week. He spent his first five seasons with the Rams, during which he made three Pro Bowls and was the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year.

