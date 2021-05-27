Deion Sanders Offers Some Advice For Julio Jones

If there’s one piece of advice former NFL great Deion Sanders could give to Julio Jones in the midst of ongoing trade rumors, it’d be this: avoid “going to a cold climate city.”

The New England Patriots have been named a potential landing spot for Jones. For good reason, too. New England is in desperate need of a deep-threat in the passing game, and Jones obviously fits the bill.

Sanders advises Jones to be weary of playing in a cold climate like the Boston-area, though. The Falcons star has spent his entire NFL career in Atlanta playing in a stadium with a retractable roof. Simply put, Jones hasn’t had to adjust his play because of weather (at least during Falcons home games).

While the Patriots make plenty of sense for Jones, Sanders brings up a good point about Foxborough and the cold-climate challenge it presents.

“If I’m @juliojones_11 I’ve got to go to a winner which means a playoff team or a team that traditionally wins like @Patriots” Sanders said on Twitter. “I would be careful of going to a cold climate city when you’ve always played in a dome. That matters tremendously. I’m helping u narrow it down.”

Deion Sanders makes a good point, but Julio Jones can’t choose where he’s traded to. He does not have a no-trade clause, so if the Falcons want to make a deal with the New England Patriots or another cold-weather team, Jones can’t say no.

It’s fun to think about a Patriots offense with Cam Newton under center and Jones out wide. Such a duo would be must-watch football.