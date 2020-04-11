Todd Gurley isn’t just playing for a new team this upcoming season – the Falcons RB will be donning a new number. But former Atlanta great Deion Sanders reportedly didn’t want Gurley to make the number change.

The former Rams RB has opted to wear No. 21 for the Falcons – the same signature number Sanders wore during his time in Atlanta.

In a recent radio interview, Gurley revealed Sanders called and asked him to choose a number other than No. 21. While most players would’ve agreed to the request, the Falcons RB went ahead with the number change.

Gurley will be wearing No. 21 in the 2020 season. But he still has great respect for Sanders.

“Prime was hatin’ on me. He told me don’t wear it,” Gurley said during an interview with Atlanta’s 92.9 The Game, via CBS Sports. “If I was Prime, I wouldn’t want nobody be wearing my number either.”

Sanders’ wish for players to not don No. 21 won’t be happening anytime soon – specifically in Atlanta.

The Falcons don’t retire jersey numbers, as stated in a team policy. But that shouldn’t take anything away from Sanders’ legendary NFL career. Not to mention, Gurley plays on offense while Sanders played on the defensive side of the ball.

Either way, Falcons fans are excited to see what Gurley can do this upcoming season.