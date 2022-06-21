Desmond Ridder Picking Up Quickly: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 20: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats drops back to pass in the first quarter against the SMU Mustangs at Nippert Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Marcus Mariota is projected to be the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, but Desmond Ridder won't go down without a fight.

The Falcons selected Ridder with the 74th overall pick in this year's draft. Though it's still early in the offseason, the Cincinnati product has turned some heads.

During mandatory minicamp, Ridder revealed that he has a good grasp of the Falcons' playbook.

"The overall knowledge of the offense - I'm not going to lie, I thought I would come in and struggle a little bit," Ridder said. "We're almost all the way through all of our installs and putting in all those checks, and I have a good grasp of it. That surprised me, honestly. I'm not saying I wouldn't have picked it up, but I thought it might've taken a bit longer, a couple of extra days. I've been able to pick up on it pretty smoothly."

Ridder still has a long way to go before he gets the chance to lead Arthur Smith's offense. Nonetheless, the fan base in Atlanta is actively cheering him on.

Ridder was outstanding for the Bearcats from 2018-2021, throwing for 10,239 yards and 87 touchdowns. He had a 43-6 record as a starter during that stretch.

If Ridder continues to make progress this offseason, he could make a serious push for the starting job.