Details Emerge From Dan Quinn’s Contract With Cowboys

Earlier this season, the Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn after the first five games of the season.

After a few months out of the job, Quinn landed back on his feet. On Monday night, the former Falcons head coach reportedly reached an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys.

Just a few days after the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, Dallas hired Dan Quinn to fill the role. Quinn is a longtime defensive assistant and is known was one of the best defensive coaches in football.

That’s exactly what the Cowboys need after giving up the most points in franchise history this season. He’ll have three years to turn things around.

It's a three-year contract between the Cowboys and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, source said. https://t.co/QVF4QUuBl0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 11, 2021

Quinn’s last stint as a defensive coordinator came with the Seattle Seahawks when he helped lead the Legion of Boom.

In his first season as the team’s defensive coordinator the Seahawks led the league in fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed, and takeaways. He and the Seahawks dominated the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl by a final score of 43-8.

Not long later, he took over as the head coach of the Falcons. He led the team to a Super Bowl in just his second season. Unfortunately, over his final three seasons with the team, he failed to lead the Falcons to the playoffs.

Now he has a chance to turn around a reeling Cowboys defense.