Details Emerging From The Atlanta Falcons’ Situation Today

The NFL nearly had a frightening situation on its hands in Atlanta this morning. ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the team received four positive COVID-19 tests, but they weren’t confirmed positives yet.

Well, Schefter has another update on the Falcons’ situation. It turns out only one member of the Falcons’ personnel was a confirmed positive, and it’s not a player.

That’s great news for Atlanta considering that it’s lower than expected. However, the Falcons aren’t out of the woods yet since they haven’t gone multiple days in a row without a positive test.

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. A few days later, the team had another confirmed positive.

In an effort to make sure that it avoids a major outbreak, the Falcons have shut down their facility this Thursday.

Update: An NFL official said just one member of the Falcons’ personnel had a positive test, and its not a player. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

“Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually,” the Falcons said in a statement. “This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.” It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and that is what Atlanta is doing by closing down its facility. The team will work virtually today and could potentially return to the IBM Performance Field tomorrow depending on test results. At this time, it’s too early to say if the Falcons-Vikings game this weekend is in jeopardy.

[Adam Schefter]