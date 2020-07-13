NFL Agent Cuts Ties With 2-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is one of a number of Pro Bowl veterans still waiting to find a new team for 2020. But Freeman is going to find signing with a new team even more difficult now.

According to NFL.com, Freeman’s agent Kristin Campbell has terminated her relationship with the two-time Pro Bowler. Campbell helped negotiate a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension. Freeman signed it with the Falcons in 2017 after he made back-to-back Pro Bowls and helped lead the team to Super Bowl LI.

But after the Falcons released Freeman this past March, the former rushing touchdowns leader had a hard time finding a team to pay him what he wanted. NFL.com noted that there was a one-year, $4 million offer on the table from the Seahawks, but that Freeman felt it was too low.

Freeman is reportedly willing to sit out the 2020 NFL season if his contract demands aren’t met. Though when reports that the Buccaneers were interested, he told the team to contact him “directly”.

I read in the media that Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested. A number of teams are interested, but we can’t negotiate through the media, the Buccaneers can reach out to me directly .. — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) June 5, 2020

At only 28 years old, Freeman should still have plenty of tread left on his tires. But after missing just one game in his first three years, he hasn’t played a full season since 2016.

Over the past three seasons he’s played 30 games, recording 1,589 rushing yards and 750 receiving yards. While those are respectable numbers, they’re probably not top-tier running back numbers to most teams.

Freeman likely won’t take long to find a new agent, but the longer he takes, the fewer opportunities he’ll find.