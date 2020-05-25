Devonta Freeman Sends Clear Message About His Plans In Deleted Tweet

After six seasons, the Atlanta Falcons released Devonta Freeman this offseason. The 28-year-old running back remains on the open market.

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that while Freeman is likely to take the best offer he can get, retirement isn’t out of the question. Injuries have hampered the two-time Pro Bowler the last three seasons and limited him to only two games in 2018.

However, Freeman is contesting that report. He took to Twitter this evening to say he has “10 more years in me.”

Freeman quickly deleted the tweet, which sprinkled in some NSFW language, but NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo made note of it before it was erased.

Deleted. The short version: Devonta Freeman says he can play another 10 years. Doesn’t plan to retire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 25, 2020

Now, 10 years is a major stretch. Freeman isn’t going to play until he’s 38; it’s a benchmark that no running back reaches.

However, it seems pretty clear that the former Florida State star doesn’t want to hang them up. He still thinks he’s got enough left in the tank.

At his peak, Freeman recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015 and 2016. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns each year, with that total being good enough to lead the entire NFL in 2015.

In 2017, Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25-million contract extension with the Falcons. However, injuries and ineffectiveness caused Atlanta to bail on him after only three seasons.

In 2019, Freeman rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns on a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. He also added 59 receptions for 410 yards and four scores.