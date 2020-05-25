2-Time Pro Bowl RB Might Be Considering Retirement At 28

The shelf life of an NFL running back has always been among the shortest in the league. For one former Pro Bowler, that could mean retirement at the age of 28.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, retirement is now an option for two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman. The former Atlanta Falcons running back was released after six seasons with the team.

Per the report, the more likely scenario is that Freeman takes the best offer before the season. But in the absence of even a good offer, he is could willing to just walk away.

Freeman was the No. 103 overall pick out of Florida State in 2014. His breakout season came in 2015, when he led the league with 11 rushing touchdowns while recording over 1,000 yards and over 1,600 yards from scrimmage. For his efforts, Freeman made his first Pro Bowl.

He followed it up with a career-high 1,079 yards and another 11 touchdowns in 2016, making another Pro Bowl.

From NFL Now: Former #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman faces a tough reality for a talented veteran, as the prices have plummeted in an offseason like none other. pic.twitter.com/7LgWqO2kVP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 25, 2020

Freeman parlayed his strong 2015 and 2016 campaigns into a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension in 2017. At the time, it made him the highest paid running back in the league.

But Freeman did not live up to the contract. His production dipped in 2017, and was promptly followed by an injury-shortened 2018 campaign.

After rushing for 656 yards in 2019, the Falcons cut him. Since then, Freeman has struggled to find a new team.

Will Devonta Freeman retire, or will he land somewhere new?