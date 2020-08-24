1 NFL Head Coach Is Already Saying No To Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens officially released Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas on Sunday for conduct detrimental to the team.

Thomas, a five-time All-Pro, got into a fight with a teammate on Friday. He had also reportedly been late to meetings and combative with coaches and teammates. So, the Ravens decided to cut ties with the former Seahawks star.

“Appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity,” Thomas wrote on Instagram. “Had a great run .. Wish things would have ended different but you live and you learn. Thank you [Ravens GM] Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing him to B-More. Wish you guys the best.”

Thomas came to Baltimore from Seattle. During his time with the Seahawks, Thomas played under then-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Would the Falcons head coach be interested in bringing Thomas to Atlanta?

Dan Quinn confirmed today that #Falcons are not interested in signing Earl Thomas as the team is set at Safety right now. — Tenitra Batiste (@tenitrabatiste) August 24, 2020

Quinn is the first notable NFL head coach to publicly deny interest in Thomas.

The Dallas Cowboys, meanwhile, might be the frontrunner to sign the All-Pro safety. Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the rumors on Monday morning. McCarthy admitted that Thomas will likely be discussed within the front office, however he’s confident with the players he has.

“We’re very confident in where we are as far as the 80-man roster,” McCarthy said.

Stay tuned…