The sports media industry lost an exceptional worker this week. ESPN has announced that Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure passed away this week at his home near Atlanta. He was 48 years old.

McClure joined ESPN to cover football prior to becoming a beat reporter for the Falcons as part of NFL Nation. He covered the team for several years and even got to witness the franchise participate in Super Bowl LI.

John Pluym, senior deputy editor for digital NFL coverage at ESPN, released a statement on the tragic news.

“We all loved Vaughn,” Pluym said. “He had a heart of gold. He was so helpful to our reporters. In the last few hours, we’ve heard so many stories about how Vaughn had helped them with a story or how he put in a good word for them with a coach or player.”

Unbelievably sad news about Vaughn McClure, a great colleague at ESPN and an even greater person https://t.co/keDtOvRhlQ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 15, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons also released a heartfelt statement moments ago.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. He was an earnest, thoughtful reporter who had a passion for his craft and the relationships he held. He will be missed dearly and we are holding his family, friends and associates in our thoughts and prayers.”

Plenty of analysts, reporters and writers are sharing touching tributes to honor McClure on social media.

Our thoughts are with the McClure family during this time.