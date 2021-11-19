Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders.

Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.

New England opened the game with a field goal in the first quarter. A dominant defensive performance through the first three quarters of the game made it seem like that field goal would be enough to win.

The Patriots have demolished the Falcons offensive line for the most part all night. Quarterback Matt Ryan has found himself running for his life all while battling through numerous injuries.

Everyone watching tonight’s game knows Ryan is batting and doing everything he can to help his team.

“Julio Jones quit on the Falcons. Matt Ryan hasn’t, even though he has every reason to,” one Falcons fan said.

Others noted how much Ryan is getting sacked by the Patriots tonight with a photo of him sprawled out on the ground.

“Poor Matt Ryan is gonna die back there. That OL looks like five of me,” said another fan.

It’s been a tough night for Ryan who is 17-of-25 on the night for 132 yards and an interception.

New England holds a 13-0 lead in the fourth quarter.