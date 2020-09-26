Breaking: First NFL Player Will Miss Game Due To COVID-19

The National Football League has had tremendous success battling COVID-19 so far this season.

The league has successfully played two weeks of football, heading into a third. The NFL has conducted thousands of player tests, with none having to miss a game due to the pandemic.

Until now, that is.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is being placed on the COVID-19 list. Terrell, who starred collegiately at Clemson and was a first-round NFL Draft pick this past spring, will miss Sunday’s game.

“Falcons’ CB A.J. Terrell is being placed on the reserve COVID list and is out for Sunday’s game against the Bears. He now becomes the first NFL player this season to miss a game due to COVID,” Schefter tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

Falcons' CB A.J. Terrell is being placed on the reserve COVID list and is out for Sunday’s game against the Bears. He now becomes the first NFL player this season to miss a game due to COVID. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2020

The Falcons have had a pretty brutal start to the 2020 season so far.

Atlanta has opened the season at 0-2, losing last weekend’s game against the Cowboys following a disastrous onside kick mistake.

Now, the Falcons will be without their first-round NFL Draft pick on Sunday due to COVID-19.

Atlanta and Chicago are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on FOX.