Falcons Announce Signing Of 2014 First Round Draft Pick

On Thursday afternoon, a former first round pick from the 2014 NFL draft inked a deal with a new team.

The Atlanta Falcons were in desperate need of help throughout the secondary. After missing out on a top defensive back in the draft, the Falcons turned to free agency.

According to a report from William McFadden, a team reporter for the Falcons, the team signed safety Deone Bucannon. He most recently played for the New York Giants, seeing the field in nine games.

After less than a season in New York, Bucannon is heading back to the AFC South, where he once played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s more from the report.

The #Falcons have agreed to terms with hybrid linebacker-safety Deone Bucannon. Adding more versatility to the defense and depth on defense. https://t.co/zQATPoTRG5 — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) May 21, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Bucannon out of Washington State with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

He became an integral piece of a nasty defense Arizona built a few years ago. However, over his final three seasons as a member of the Cardinals, Bucannon struggled to find the same form he had in Years 1 and 2.

The team eventually let him go after his rookie contract elapsed. He signed with the Buccaneers, where he struggled to make much of an impact.

The Buccaneers released him during the 2019 season and he then signed with the Giants. He found more success in New York, but the Giants chose no to re-sign him.

Now he’s headed to Atlanta.