Falcons Announce Unfortunate Decision On Tight End Kyle Pitts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Atlanta Falcons, they will be without tight end Kyle Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the third day in a row, Pitts wasn't spotted at practice. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Pitts' absence at Friday's practice is a sign that he'll miss this weekend's game.

Well, the Falcons just announced that Pitts has been in fact ruled out for Sunday's game.

This is an unfortunate development for Pitts, who is off to a slow start to the 2022 season. In four games, the Florida product has 10 catches for 150 yards.

As a rookie, Pitts had 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown. He earned Pro Bowl honors that season.

Backup tight ends Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser will be asked to play a larger role this Sunday.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Falcons game is at 1 p.m. ET.