Falcons Are Reportedly Signing Former Second Round Pick

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

There are still a number of veteran free agents on the market in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons scooped one up today.

Analyst Jordan Schultz broke the news this afternoon that Atlanta is signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. A second-round pick back in 2015, Goldman spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.

The Florida State alum appeared in 81 games for Chicago, making 73 starts. He missed the entire 2020 season after opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldman, 28, made 175 tackles and recorded 13 sacks in his tenure with the Bears.

In Grady Jarrett, the Falcons have one of the better 3-technique defensive tackles in the NFL. Goldman will likely have a chance to start alongside him at nose tackle.

Currently, 2021 fifth-round pick Ta'Quon Graham and former undrafted free agent Anthony Rush are Atlanta's top options at nose.