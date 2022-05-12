Falcons Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly set to add an experienced free agent to their defense.

Atlanta is signing linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Kwiatkowski, who spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, visited Atlanta last week.

A one-time Chicago Bears draft pick, Kwiatkowski is now reunited with former Chicago GM Ryan Pace, the man who selected him six years ago.

After four seasons in Chicago, Kwiatkowski signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Las Vegas in March 2020.

He started 12 games in his first season with the Raiders, recording 81 tackles, but was limited to only eight games in 2021.

Las Vegas released Kwiatkowski in March, and he remained on the open market until today. The Falcons are obviously hoping he can regain some of the form he showed with the Bears, when he racked up 184 tackles, six sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed in 57 games over four seasons.