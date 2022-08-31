Falcons Claim Former Third-Round Offensive Lineman

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

NFL teams made their final roster cuts on Tuesday, meaning Wednesday is the time for teams to begin making waiver claims.

The Atlanta Falcons added veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga off waivers today, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Edoga, a 2019 third-round pick out of USC, was cut by the New York Jets yesterday.

He's expected to vie for playing time at right tackle in Atlanta.

Edoga started eight games at right tackle as a rookie and appeared in 11 contests in 2020, making four starts.

However, he was reduced to a backup role in 2021, playing in only five games and starting none. Edoga was linked to the Dallas Cowboys in a potential trade earlier in the week, but wound up being released by the Jets instead.

The Falcons will open up the 2022 regular season on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET against the New Orleans Saints.