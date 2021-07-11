Reports: Falcons Make Decision On Barkevious Mingo

The Atlanta Falcons have released linebacker Barkevious Mingo after disturbing allegations of indecent sexual conduct with a child came to light earlier this week.

According to court records, Mingo turned himself in and was booked into Tarrant County jail for “indecency with a child, sexual contact.” Mingo posted a $25,000 bond and was released on Friday morning.

The Falcons released a statement on the matter on Saturday before terminating Mingo’s contract just a few hours later.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation,” the team said in the statement, per Pro Football Talk.

After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the #Falcons have terminated his contract. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 11, 2021

The charge against Mingo is a second degree felony and he could face 20 years in prison, if convicted.. The 30-year-old’s lawyer, Lukas Garcia, has called the claim against his client as “complete baseless.”

“Barkevious Mingo is innocent,” Garcia said, per Pro Football Talk. “At this stage, our side has very limited information. What we do know is these allegations are from over two years ago and are completely untrue. Mr. Mingo is the victim of a false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive. We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”

Mingo signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in March after playing for the Chicago Bears in 2020. After being drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, the former LSU linebacker has played for six teams, including the Bears, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.