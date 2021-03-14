Report: Falcons Make Plans Clear On Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Don’t expect any significant changes with the Atlanta Falcons’ offense this offseason.

There has been a lot of speculation about the futures of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

However, while the team is coming off a disappointing season and has a new head coach in Arthur Smith, it doesn’t sound like anything will happen with Ryan and Jones.

For at least one more season, the star quarterback and star wide receiver are expected to remain in Atlanta.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler addressed the situation on Saturday.

“They can move some pieces around but I don’t expect that to be either Ryan or Jones,” Fowler said on SportsCenter, per 247Sports. “I continue to hear they’re going to keep them on their books … it just makes sense to give new coach Arthur Smith an offensive foundation with a quarterback, and his system should do better.”

The Falcons have the No. 4 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Atlanta could look to select a quarterback of the future with that pick, or potentially trade back and accumulate more assets for a quick rebuild with Ryan and Jones.