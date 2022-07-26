Falcons Fans Are Furious With Today's Julio Jones News

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 16: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news on Tuesday that veteran wideout Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons aren't thrilled with Jones' decision to say the least.

For starters, Falcons fans aren't happy that a franchise legend like Jones signed with a rival team in the NFC South. To make matters worse, the Buccaneers are led by Tom Brady.

In Super Bowl LI, Brady and the New England Patriots left the city of Atlanta heartbroken by mounting an improbable comeback after going down 28-3.

Several memes and jokes were made at the Falcons' expense this Tuesday because Jones agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers.

Whenever Jones retires from the NFL, he'll go down as one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Falcons. Right now though, he's technically an enemy.

If he's healthy, Jones will get to face the Falcons twice this season.